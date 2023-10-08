Rangers se imponen 11-8 a Orioles y toman ventaja de 2-0 en la serie

Los Rangers, que llegaron con un comodín, han superado a los Orioles y a Tampa Bay, los dos mejores equipos en la Liga Americana en la temporada regular, por un margen de 25-11. Bruce Bochy se puso a una victoria de su primera Serie de Campeonato de la Nacional como manager. Alcanzó esa ronda cuatro veces en la Nacional, ganando tres títulos de Serie Mundial con San Francisco.

Hicks impulsó cinco carreras, incluidas tres con un batazo con uno fuera que puso a los Orioles a tres carreras por primera vez desde el grand slam de Garver. Pero fue demasiado tarde.

Bullpen de Rangers resiste, y Texas toma ventaja sobre Orioles en serie divisionalAndrew Heaney y Dane Dunning ayudaron a que Texas llegara al sexto inning con ventaja, y el frágil bullpen de los Rangers resistió algunos momentos tensos para superar el sábado 3-2 a los Orioles de Baltimore en el primer juego de la serie divisional de la Liga Americana.