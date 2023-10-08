Rangers rookie Will Cuylle earned his spot on opening-night roster Peter Laviolette

Will Cuylle came into training camp knowing he had to make a strong first impression on the Rangers’ new coaching staff to achieve his immediate goal of making the NHL roster to start the season.

“I can’t speak for games three or six or seven. Things change all the time. But for me right now, he’s earned himself a position in the lineup,” Laviolette said after a two-hour practice Saturday in Tarrytown. “He was noticeable all the time. He was noticeable in practice. He was noticeable in the games.

While more-experienced forward Jonny Brodzinski was assigned to AHL Hartford after clearing waivers among a slew of cuts on Friday, Cuylle was among the 22 players still with the Rangers. Cuylle, the team’s second-round pick in 2020, dressed for five of the Rangers’ six preseason games and registered two goals and an assist. headtopics.com

“Obviously the hard work is just starting and I gotta elevate my game even more and keep getting better every day and just try to learn from all the guys in here.” “Being on the road and just being around the guys definitely gave me a lot of motivation throughout the summer to work hard and get back here.”

Cuylle said he was informed that he made the team by Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury, who told him “the things I did well and what he wants to see moving forward.”

