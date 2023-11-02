Rangers Redemption: At long last, Texas wins its first World Series

Seager heard M-V-P chants at Chase Field from the Rangers fans who were devoted enough to be in the building for clinch day. So, it wasn't a surprise when it Seager — who else? — broke up's no-hitter in the seventh inning with a slow rolling single to left field.
The All-Star right-hander induced a variety of fly balls, groundouts and strikeouts to keep the Rangers' overpowering offense off balance. It wasn't until his 15th batter of the night,, that Gallen allowed a runner on base by surrendering his only walk of the night. With the D-backs' backs against the wall, skipper Torey Lovullo could not have asked more from his ace. It was the Arizona offense that squandered its myriad of chances.was the antithesis to Gallen.
"I kinda joked around, I don't know how many rabbits I had left in my hat," Eovaldi told FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal afterward.From the first inning through the fifth, the D-backs put at least one runner in scoring position in each frame, only to go 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position against Eovaldi. All the while, the Chase Field jumbotron encouraged the home team to create chaos with a flashing graphic.
That's who the Rangers have been all year. They bent, with multiple injuries to key players, including injuries to ALCS MVPin the World Series. But they didn't break. Thanks to Bruce Bochy, managing his fifth World Series, they didn't feel sorry for themselves, either. Bochy said this Rangers team experienced the most adversity out of all his pennant teams. But the Rangers picked each other up, found ways to wiggle out of their hard times and won the whole thing.
