The loss of the Czech center after just four days of training camp prevented Laviolette from evaluating some of the line combinations that he really needed to.

And as an established top-nine skater, Chytil is a key piece of the lineup that Laviolette would’ve experimented with to the fullest. “I think having Fil out of the lineup as well and not available for exhibition games, you want to see what he could do with different players,” Laviolette said after the loss in New Jersey on Wednesday, mentioning Chytil unprompted in response to a question about the top line’s personnel. “And we just haven’t had that luxury, that opportunity.

Laviolette only saw Chytil play in the preseason-opening 3-0 loss to the Bruins, in which the 24-year-old centered Will Cuylle and Alexis Lafreniere. Chytil logged 21:09 of ice time, including 6:45 on the power play, but it’s more about who he spent those minutes next to. headtopics.com

Filip Chytil hasn’t played a preseason game since suffering an upper-body injury against. the Bruins.That duo didn’t get nearly enough of an opportunity under former head coach Gerard Gallant, and it could be vital in unlocking a lengthier Rangers lineup.

Preseason isn’t about the wins and losses, but it is about work ethic and ramping up a team’s game before the wins and losses do matter.Igor Shesterkin makes a save during the Rangers’ 3-1 preseason loss to the Bruins.Lafreniere didn’t do much with his opportunities. Jonathan Quick has struggled to deliver that key save. headtopics.com

On the flip side, Igor Shesterkin has been in his otherworldly form. Erik Gustafsson has been impressive and a pleasant surprise.

