Rangers LHP Will Smith becomes 1st player in MLB history to win 3 straight World Series rings with different teams

Smith is the first player in not just MLB history, but across all of the big four North American sports leagues, to appear in at least one game for three different championship-winning teams in consecutive seasons, according to

The 34-year-old Smith played for the Kansas City Royals, Milwaukee Brewers and San Francisco Giants for the first eight years of his career. He left the Royals two years before they won the 2015 title, and joined the Giants two years after their last title in 2014. He finally hit paydirt with the Braves, with whom he signed a three-year, $39 million deal ahead of the 2020 season.

Smith served as closer for the 2021 Braves and was untouchable that postseason, not allowing a single run in 11 appearances. He was less good the next season, eventually getting traded away after accruing a 4.38 ERA and three blown saves in eight tries. That team was, fortunately, the Astros, who used Smith down the stretch in the regular season but left him on the bench for the entire postseason. Smith still got his ring.

This season, the Rangers signed Smith to a one-year, $1.5 million contract and got a performance similar to last year. He posted a 4.40 ERA as one of the most-used relievers in a below-average Texas bullpen, but still made five appearances this postseason. He posted a 10.80 ERA in those appearances, but again, the ring still counts.

Smith spent a few years as one of the best left-handed relievers in baseball, but has fallen off in recent years. The beauty of baseball made that not matter, and now he has a unique place in sports history.More wild stats from the Rangers' World Series winThe team had a wild route to the title, entering the playoffs with a thud after losing the AL West title on the final day of the regular season then catching fire as soon as the game started truly counting.

