Rangers lefty Jordan Montgomery is set for World Series debut in Game 2 against the D-backs

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers left-hander Jordan Montgomery is set to start Game 2 of the World Series after getting the win in relief in Game 7 of the AL Championship Series against Houston. Montgomery's Fall Classic debut is set for the regular four days' rest against Arizona right-hander Merrill Kelly on Saturday night. Montgomery threw 32 pitches in 2 1/3 scoreless innings in the
"I knew after Game 5 when I lined up for my bullpen that I knew I was going to be available for some innings," Montgomery said. "Really tried to just stay as mentally prepared as I could and go through a couple of different scenarios in my head and just be ready when the phone call came."
Montgomery had two postseason appearances before this season. The first was a no-decision as a starter with the New York Yankees in a 5-1 AL Division Series victory over Tampa Bay during the pandemic-altered, neutral-site 2020 playoffs. The second was a relief outing in the NL Wild Card Series with St. Louis last season.
The Rangers acquired Montgomery in a deal at the trade deadline. Eligible for free agency after this season, Montgomery was a Game 1 starter twice this postseason after going 4-2 with a 2.79 ERA in 11 starts for the Rangers.