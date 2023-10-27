Rangers lefty Jordan Montgomery is set for World Series debut in Game 2 against the D-backs

A Texas Rangers mega fan who has supported the team for decades will be in the stands for Game 2 of the World Series.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers left-hander Jordan Montgomery is set to start Game 2 of the World Series after getting the win in relief in Game 7 of the AL Championship Series against Houston. Montgomery’s Fall Classic debut is set for the regular four days’ rest against Arizona right-hander Merrill Kelly on Saturday night. Montgomery threw 32 pitches in 2 1/3 scoreless innings in theST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 03: Jordan Montgomery #52 of the Texas Rangers reacts at the end of the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during Game One of the Wild Card Series at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2023 in St Petersburg, FloridThe 30-year-old Montgomery is 3-0 with a 2.

"I knew after Game 5 when I lined up for my bullpen that I knew I was going to be available for some innings," Montgomery said. "Really tried to just stay as mentally prepared as I could and go through a couple of different scenarios in my head and just be ready when the phone call came."Texas Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi has a chance to make MLB history on Friday night in Game 1 of the World Series. headtopics.com

Montgomery had two postseason appearances before this season. The first was a no-decision as a starter with the New York Yankees in a 5-1 AL Division Series victory over Tampa Bay during the pandemic-altered, neutral-site 2020 playoffs. The second was a relief outing in the NL Wild Card Series with St. Louis last season.

The Rangers acquired Montgomery in a deal at the trade deadline. Eligible for free agency after this season, Montgomery was a Game 1 starter twice this postseason after going 4-2 with a 2.79 ERA in 11 starts for the Rangers. headtopics.com

