Rangers lefty Jordan Montgomery is set for World Series debut in Game 2 against the D-backs

Texas Rangers pitcher Jordan Montgomery answers a question during a World Series baseball media day Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. The Rangers will play the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the World Series tomorrow. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jordan Montgomery throws during the third inning of Game 7 of the baseball AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J.
Montgomery’s Fall Classic debut is set for the regular four days’ rest against Arizona right-hander Merrill Kelly on Saturday night. Montgomery threw 32 pitches in 2 1/3 scoreless innings in theThe 30-year-old Montgomery is 3-0 with a 2.16 ERA in the postseason. He made four starts, including Games 1 and 5 against the Astros before the relief outing in the clincher.
Montgomery had two postseason appearances before this season. The first was a no-decision as a starter with the New York Yankees in a 5-1 AL Division Series victory over Tampa Bay during the pandemic-altered, neutral-site 2020 playoffs. The second was a relief outing in the NL Wild Card Series with St. Louis last season.
The Rangers acquired Montgomery in a deal at the trade deadline. Eligible for free agency after this season, Montgomery was a Game 1 starter twice this postseason after going 4-2 with a 2.79 ERA in 11 starts for the Rangers.
"I think I'm kind of just staying in better counts," Montgomery said. "Kind of staying in the attack on hitters and staying in control of the game as much as I can. Throwing my fastball both sides of the plate. My curveball, I feel like my shapes have all gotten better, and just repeating my delivery much better."