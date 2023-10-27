Rangers’ Jordan Montgomery named Game 2 starter vs. Diamondbacks

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery exhales after Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley lined out to end the third inning against the Houston Astros in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series on Monday, Oct. 23, in Houston.Their scouting department did the background work. They talked with his former coaches and teammates.
“We wouldn’t be here without him,” Young said. “He’s been phenomenal and just a tremendous competitor, and it’s been so fun watching him.”for the Rangers. He won both Game 1 of the AL Wild Card series against the Tampa Bay Rays and Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros. In Game 7 against Houston, Montgomery — on two days of rest — made his second career relief appearance, pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen and earned his third playoff win.
"I knew after Game 5 when I lined up for my bullpen that I knew I was going to be available for some innings," Montgomery said. "Really tried to just stay as mentally prepared as I could and go through a couple of different scenarios in my head and just be ready when the phone call came."
The Diamondbacks present a unique challenge: speed on the bases. Arizona stole 166 bases in the regular season, second-most in baseball only to the Cincinnati Reds, and their 16 playoff steals are tied for first with the Philadelphia Phillies.Rookie Corbin Carroll — whose 30.1 feet per second sprint speed was the seventh-fastest in baseball in the regular season — stole 54 bases in the regular season and has four postseason steals.
"Just going to have to mix up my times," Montgomery said. "Can't get caught in the same rhythm, and try to mix in as many slide steps as I can, give Jonah a chance, and hopefully I can pick off a couple of guys."'What Arlington was born to do': Texas Rangers hosts the World Series, SportsDay HS reporter. Shawn covers preps for SportsDay HS. He joined The Dallas Morning News after covering UConn basketball, football and high school sports for The Hartford Courant.