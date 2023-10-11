Rangers hope to pick up Peter Laviolette's system quickly like other teams did

How the Rangers’ schedule reversal could have benefits down the road2023-24 NHL preview: So many teams could win the Stanley Cup in era of disorder

The 2001-02 Islanders won nine of their first 11 games and improved by 44 points from the previous season. The Predators and the Capitals also both registered at least 100 points during his first full seasons with those organizations.

“With a new coaching staff, everything is a little bit different. I think we’re just kind of feeling it out right now, but I think we’re going to be a team that is well-conditioned, works hard and plays well defensively,” veteran center Vincent Trochek said Tuesday. “It took some time during camp. but personally, I’ve gotten more and more comfortable throughout camp. headtopics.com

“Every day in practice, I think the guys have worked incredibly hard. I’ve communicated that to them,” Laviolette said. “There’s thinking that goes into it in the beginning. Whereas after the guys understand everything, they think less, they play faster and quicker and are more confident.

Rangers hope Peter Laviolette can help them make Stanley Cup leapThe fact that the Rangers core is another year older can be seen as both a blessing and a curse. Either way, it’s another year of growth together.

Change of pace: Peter Laviolette brings an up-tempo style to Rangers as third coach in four seasonsPeter Laviolette is the New York Rangers’ third coach in four seasons. His arrival in the offseason brought in another new system, a new philosophy, and new coaching style. However, the championship expectations remain the same. And Laviolette, who led Carolina to the Stanley Cup championship in 2006, knows how he wants the Rangers to play as they pursue their first Stanley Cup championship since 1994 — by pushing the puck and playing with speed. It’s a change that has been welcomed and embraced

Rangers' 'Kid Line' gone as Filip Chytil moved to Artemi Panarin’s lineFilip Chytil assumed the coveted spot on the Rangers’ second line that new coach Peter Laviolette had envisioned for him, alongside Artemi Panarin.

