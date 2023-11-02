Rangers get in one last Creed celebration with World Series title

When the Rangers popped champagne in the clubhouse after winning the World Series with a 5-0 win over the Diamondbacks in Game 5, there was only one song that had to be on. in the playoffs that the team had started playing Creed’s music before games in the second half of the season.

Fans quickly jumped on the Creed bandwagon as the Rangers marched through the playoffs, and their music became a staple at Globe Life Field.While the Rangers’ title-clinching win came in Arizona, “Higher” still blared in the Lone Star State at American Airlines Center in Dallas, where the Mavericks were hosting the Bulls.The Rangers were held hitless through six innings before they came through in the seventh when Mitch Garver broke a scoreless tie with an RBI single.

Texas added four runs in the ninth inning off a single and an Arizona error before Marcus Semien put the icing on the cake with a two-run blast.Getty ImagesWith a title to their name, the biggest question for the Rangers now becomes, will Creed show up to the parade?The big question around the picks the Giants got for Leonard Williams

