Rangers finish sweep of Orioles in ALDS; still have not lost in postseason

The postseason belongs to the Texas Rangers so far. The boys from Arlington are the first to punch their ticket to the Championship Series after downing the Baltimore Orioles, 7-1, on Tuesday night, sweeping them in the best-of-five ALDS. The Rangers have used the long ball all year long, and that didn't change one iota on Tuesday.

BRAVES FANS THROW BOTTLES ON FIELD AFTER CONTROVERSIAL CALL Orioles starter Dean Kremer was tagged for the six runs in just 1.2 innings of work, but he deserves praise for taking the bump in an elimination game on the road, as he was pitching with a heavy heart. Kremer is Israeli-American. Though he was born and raised in Stockton, California, Kremer is the son of Israeli parents.

