Rangers' Filip Chytil returns to practice, Alexis Lafreniere day-to-day

Filip Chytil was back on the ice Saturday with the Rangers, but Alexis Lafreniere sat out the team’s first of five straight days of practice ahead of Thursday’s season opener in Buffalo.
Chytil participated at the team's facility in Tarrytown — while wearing a red non-contact jersey. "He looked good to me. He was in a non-contact, but you wouldn't have known anything was wrong with him," coach Peter Laviolette said. "Really good. You wouldn't have known anything had been wrong with him."
Lafreniere, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft, endured a poor training camp and preseason. "I think that his camp and a lot of people's camp have gotten better as camp's gone on," Laviolette said.
"I'm sure there's a lot of guys that would like to have more of an offensive impact in the game. Laf's probably one of them and I think that will come through time and come with repetition and just understanding the pace and the speed and the identity in which we want to play with." Alexis Lafreniere missed practice Saturday and is day-to-day for the Rangers.