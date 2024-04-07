Rangers Extend Winning Streak Against Astros with 7-2 Victory

The Rangers posted four straight wins vs. Houston dating back to October, Saturday’s led by Marcus Semien and Evan Carter. Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis García (53) gets high-fives after their 7-2 victory against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Saturday, April 6, 2024 in Arlington.— came back on Saturday to make it two-in-a-row with a 7-2 win.

Credit three things that the Rangers’ didn’t have for much of the last regular season: a strong bullpen (which pitched 5 and 1/3 scoreless innings),Second baseman Marcus Semien drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning with a single into left field off of Astros right-hander Bryan Abreu. It was a masterclass in survival; Semien — with Leody Taveras on third base after he reached on a fielder’s choice, stole second and took third on a wild pitch — fell behind 0-2, fouled a pitch off and took three balls before he slapped a low-and-away slider into left. It extended a swell start to the season for Semien, who has slashed .323/.447

Rangers Astros Victory Winning Streak Marcus Semien Bullpen

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



dallasnews / 🏆 18. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AL West Preview: Astros still top the division while Rangers are reigning World Series championsThe Texas Rangers are reigning World Series champions for the first time and have an opportunity to become the first team in a quarter-century to win back-to-back titles. But they aren't even the defending champions in their own division and not favored to win the AL West this season.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

A grudge that could stick: How Texas Rangers-Houston Astros rivalry looks moving forwardThe ALCS matchup between the two Texas foes elevated the rivalry to a new level.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

AL West preview: Astros still reign supreme, even with defending champion RangersThe Texas Rangers are the defending World Series champions, but they'll face a tough test trying to beat the Houston Astros for the AL West crown.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Astros still top AL West division while Rangers are reigning World Series championsWhile Texas has the opportunity to be the first team in a quarter-century to win back-to-back world championships, the Rangers aren't even defending champs in their own division. And they aren't favored to win the AL West this season.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Former Astros reliever hits three Rangers batters, and Texas fans quickly make the connectionThe Texas Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Rays but lost All-Star Josh Jung to a fractured wrist. Ezequiel Duran will likely need to step up big but this is a huge injury.

Source: wfaa - 🏆 543. / 51 Read more »

Astros take on Rangers in ALCS rematch!With Wednesday night’s 8-0 shutout victory over Toronto, the Houston Astros picked up their first series win of the 2024 campaign. After starting the year 0-4, they now sit at 2-5. That record is far from glamorous, but they’ll be hoping to make it prettier this weekend with a four-game series against the Texas Rangers in Arlington.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »