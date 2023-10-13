Rangers' 'excellent' second line set tone in season-opening win

here on Thursday that kicked off the Peter Laviolette Era in style. “We had a few words before the game, but because I am not English I can’t speak so much about the game except, ‘Give me pass.’ ”

“It was good to get one early but I’m just trying to play and not think too much out there,” said the man who was awarded the Broadway Hat. “I’m just trying to go out and have fun.” “That’s good for everyone,” Panarin said of his right wing. “It’s hockey. We have to work for each other.”

“He had a couple of really good practices this week, they were his best practices at training camp,” the head coach said. “Maybe getting settled and working through camp, to me he took a step from those practices and brought it into the game. headtopics.com

This was a night on which Laviolette’s game plan and system was on display in technicolor. I have been watching Rangers teams since Phil Watson was behind the bench and I have never seen even one of them playing a 1-3-1 neutral-zone trap and lock.

The penalty-kill unit, called “courageous” by Laviolette, sacrificed their bodies, throwing themselves in front of shots in snuffing all three Buffalo power plays. Jacob Trouba, who scored the final goal into an empty net, blocked eight shots, Nick Bonino, four. And the PK got on the board with Chris Kreider converting a Mika Zibanejad feed midway through the third for a 4-1 lead. headtopics.com

In addition to the assist on Lafreniere’s goal, Panarin got one of his own by wiring a drive from the high slot that beat Devon Levi for a 3-0 lead at 12:49 of the third. This served as a reminder that training camp performances are as relevant to the regular season as regular-season baseball is to the playoffs.

