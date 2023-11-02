Rangers embracing their post-practice group 'huddle'

“There are some teams I played with in Finland that did that, with somebody saying something at the end that’s not maybe even related to the next game or last game. It’s not really serious, just talking about what’s going on.”A post shared by New York Rangers (@nyrangers)That’s one of the by-products of a five-game winning streak the Blueshirts will carry into Thursday’s match at the Garden against Carolina.

“I think it’s pretty good. We are starting to be closer to each other,” Igor Shesterkin said. “I think it’s really good when the team stays together with, like, one big feast.” Encouraging different voices to be heard is at the root of the exercise introduced by Laviolette, who remained purposefully vague when asked when during his career he implemented it.

“I’ve done it before,” he said. “I speak too much, I’m in too many meetings, it’s my voice too much, and I think it’s good for players to do something to end the day. It’s more about players talking to break practice.Rangers players celebrate their overtime win against the Winnipeg Jets.There is a new challenge confronting the Blueshirts in playing their first game at the Garden in two weeks after sweeping five on a road trip that featured contests in three different time zones.

“It was good to come back and take a breath to reset and refresh,” Laviolette said. “I wish we had a crystal ball and you could tell exactly what’s going to go on the day before but you try to address things. We talked about it a little bit.

