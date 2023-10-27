Rangers ‘Dancing Queen' usher calls it her ‘dream job'

If you go to a Texas Rangers game, you're likely to see usher Hannah Speirs on the Jumbotron, dancing like nobody is watching with EVERYONE watching.

"I love to do dancing," Hannah said."I make them happy. They love my dance moves I do...because I make them (feel) joy." Hannah has worked as an usher for the Texas Rangers for 12 years. She started after a tornado took the roof off the nursing home where she used to work doing the laundry.

"And she told all of them, 'I'm going to work for the Texas Rangers," Hannah's mother Charlotte Speirs."She's always been a huge fan from the time she was a little girl."Sign up for NBC DFW newslettersThat got back to the Rangers, and they offered Hannah a job. The dance breaks weren't part of her job. Hannah added those all on her own. headtopics.com

"She's always been someone who likes to bust a move and twirl around," Charlotte Speirs said."Every time she was on the Jumbotron, they would just go crazy!" Friday was an extra special work day at Globe Life Field."This is my first time at the World Series," Hannah said.

Hannah has worked almost every home game except Sundays. Those days are for her Church of Latter-Day Saints. "When you're the mom of a special needs kid, you just want the world to be kind and safe," Charlotte Speirs said, wiping away tears."It's been the most wonderful experience ever." headtopics.com

