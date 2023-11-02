Rangers' Corey Seager wins second World Series MVP award

Seager led the way, bashing three homers and driving in six during the five games and posting a 1.137 OPS. He started the Rangers' go-ahead rally in the clincher with a seventh-inning single to break up a no-hit bid from Arizona'sThe honor was a fitting one for Seager and the Rangers. It was his decision to sign a 10-year, $325 million deal with Texas before the 2022 season that helped kick the Rangers' turnaround into high gear..

The Fall Classic was just another item on Seager's burgeoning postseason resume. He also was MVP of the 2020 National League Championship Series and has a .858 career playoff OPS with 19 homers and 48 RBIs in 78 games. His six homers in 18 career World Series games are twice as many as any other shortstop.

United States Headlines Read more: ESPN »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NJDOTCOM: Rangers World Series gear: How to get Rangers 2023 World Series Champions gear onlineFor the first time in their franchise’s history, the Texas Rangers are World Series champions.

Source: njdotcom | Read more ⮕

KENS5: 2023 World Series: Injured stars Adolis Garcia, Max Scherzer removed from Rangers World Series rosterThe accident happened around 12:05 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Martin.

Source: KENS5 | Read more ⮕

WASHINGTONPOST: World Series highlights: The Rangers are World Series champions for the first timeThe dynamic Texas Rangers, led by Manager Bruce Bochy, earned their first World Series title on Wednesday night.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more ⮕

FOX32NEWS: World Series Game 5: Rangers beat the D-backs to win the World SeriesThe Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 Wednesday night to win their first World Series in franchise history.

Source: fox32news | Read more ⮕

WASHINGTONPOST: World Series live updates: Corey Seager extends Rangers’ early lead in Game 4The Texas Rangers grabbed the World Series lead Monday, despite injuries to Max Scherzer and Adolis García. Can the Arizona Diamondbacks bounce back?

Source: washingtonpost | Read more ⮕

LATIMES: Marcus Semien, Corey Seager power Rangers over Diamondbacks for 3-1 World Series leadMarcus Semien had five RBI's, Corey Seager hit a home run and the Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-7 to take a 3-1 World Series lead.

Source: latimes | Read more ⮕