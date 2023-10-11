Rangers blow out Orioles to complete ALDS sweep: Here's what we learned

The good news is that your team is 5-0 in October and is moving on to the American League Championship Series for the first time in 12 years. The bad news is that the club faces its toughest possible opponent over the next few days: no one.

With how well the Rangers swung the bats Tuesday in a 7-1 victory to complete an emphatic sweep of the 101-winBut that's a problem for later. For now, the Rangers can rightfully celebrate a remarkably impressive week of baseball, the kind of week that didn't seem all that likely when the AL West title slipped away in Game 162 just nine days prior.

Look at him now. An All-Star as a 28-year-old rookie in 2021, García has established himself as one of the premier right fielders in the game. The whiffs will always be there, but a massive uptick in walks this season suggest he still might be improving his hit profile as he enters his 30s. Most importantly, though, the dude is damn entertaining — and for that, we can all be thankful. headtopics.com

This year, though, not only did Seager have an MVP-caliber campaign overall, he continued to be especially ridiculous for the home crowd, hitting a laughably legendary .337/.406/.707 with 23 homers in 64 games at Globe Life Field in the regular season.

