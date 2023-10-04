The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

“What’s important is how you handle it, and thse guys have handled it so well,” Bochy added. “I think we were counted out earlier in the season or late August ... but what a job they did to bounce back and to be in this position.

“We had to fly to fly right over Dallas, so that could have been really a downer for the club,” said Bochy, a first-year manager with Texas after winning three titles with San Francisco. headtopics.com

Nathan Eovaldi gave Texas an outstanding pitching performance. The Rays’ scoreless streak reached 33 innings, one shy of the postseason record held by the 1966-74 Los Angeles Dodgers, before Curtis Mead’s RBI single in the seventh.

After gaining the AL’s top wild card, Tampa Bay extended its postseason losing streak to seven straight. In getting swept in consecutive Wild Card Series, the Rays scored two runs over four games while hitting .161. headtopics.com

Eovaldi, beating the Rays for the third time this year, allowed six hits while striking out eight and walking none over 6 2/3 innings.

Read more:

AP »

Rangers beat Rays 7-1 for Wild Card Series sweep behind Garcia and Carter home runsAdolis García and Evan Carter homered to back Nathan Eovaldi, and the Texas Rangers beat the punchless Tampa Bay Rays 7-1 to finish a two-game AL Wild Card Series sweep.

Evan Carter, the Rangers' 21-year-old rookie, just made history in Rays winCarter doubled twice and walked twice, scoring one of Texas' four runs in the Rangers' shutout win.

Evan Carter, the Rangers' 21-year-old rookie, just made history in win over RaysCarter doubled twice and walked twice, scoring one of Texas' four runs in the Rangers' shutout win.

Rangers aim to sweep Rays in AL Wild Card SeriesThe Tampa Bay Rays and the Texas Rangers play in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series. The Rangers lead the series 1-0, and will move on to the ALDS with a victory.

Rangers sweep Rays in AL Wild Card SeriesThe Texas Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-1 Wednesday to finish a two-game AL Wild Card Series sweep. Up next, the Baltimore Orioles in the ALDS.

Live updates: Rangers look for sweep of Rays in Game 2 of AL Wild Card SeriesThe Texas Rangers play the Tampa Bay Rays at 2:08 p.m. CT on Wednesday in Game 2 of their AL Wild Card Series.