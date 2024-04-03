Range Protocol Launches Skate, a Universal Application Layer for Web3

Range Protocol announces the launch of Skate, a universal application layer that allows apps to run on multiple chains with one state. Skate aims to solve application fragmentation by serving as a single hub for code deployment.

It is backed by leading web3 players and is expected to launch its mainnet within the year.

