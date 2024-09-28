Randy Travis Announces Tour Despite Limited Speech

After releasing his first new music more than a decade earlier this year, country music superstar Randy Travis is going on tour.

Despite having a limited ability to speak and sing after a devastating stroke in 2013, Travis released the single"Where That Came From" in May after producers, Travis will be on stage but not behind the microphone. Guest vocalist James Dupre will front the Original Randy Travis Band and sing all of Travis's 16 #1 hits and, presumably, his latest release.

"The tour guarantees an unforgettable musical odyssey through Travis' chart-topping hits, complemented by video highlights from his illustrious career in music, film and television," organizers said. The 26-city tour will kick off on Nov. 1 with three straight shows in Pennsylvania, Newark, and Bowling Green before taking a break until after the New Year. It resumes in Tulsa in January 2025 and will include one stop in Texas, at Arlington Music Hall, on May 10, 2025.news

