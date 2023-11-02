Rancho Vistoso residents say 'no' to proposed rezoning

If approved by the council, the developer, Paradigm Land Design, plans to build more than 200 high-density single-story rental homes. They say the development would provide much-needed housing for those who want to call Oro Valley home.
Many of those in opposition have cited traffic concerns at an intersection they say is already riddled with drivers. "It's already a tangle zone. There's at least an accident a week between Woodburn and Tangerine," said Rick Bolash, a nearby resident.
While traffic seems to be a concern for many, others feel it's a foregone conclusion that the land in question will be used.Though if they had their choice, it would be developed for something other than housing.
"If we want to maintain the quality of traffic and life, not the frustration of a big city, I still feel this would be a great place to buy and turn it into a park," suggested one resident.Kenny Darr is a reporter for KGUN 9. He joined the team in January 2023. Before arriving in Arizona he was an Anchor and Reporter at KADN in Lafayette, LA. Share your story ideas with Kenny by emailing kenny.darr@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
