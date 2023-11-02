Rancho Vistoso residents say 'no' to proposed rezoning

If approved by the council, the developer, Paradigm Land Design, plans to build more than 200 high-density single-story rental homes. They say the development would provide much-needed housing for those who want to call Oro Valley home.

Many of those in opposition have cited traffic concerns at an intersection they say is already riddled with drivers. "It's already a tangle zone. There's at least an accident a week between Woodburn and Tangerine," said Rick Bolash, a nearby resident.

While traffic seems to be a concern for many, others feel it's a foregone conclusion that the land in question will be used.Though if they had their choice, it would be developed for something other than housing.

"If we want to maintain the quality of traffic and life, not the frustration of a big city, I still feel this would be a great place to buy and turn it into a park," suggested one resident.Kenny Darr is a reporter for KGUN 9. He joined the team in January 2023. Before arriving in Arizona he was an Anchor and Reporter at KADN in Lafayette, LA. Share your story ideas with Kenny by emailing kenny.darr@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

United States Headlines Read more: KGUN9 »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

10NEWS: Video: Trick-or-treater adds to emptied candy bowl at Rancho San Diego home'The best part of my job is telling stories that yearn to be told.'

Source: 10News | Read more ⮕

WJXT4: High school volleyball ‘23: Bishop Kenny, Middleburg, Trinity headed to state final fourBishop Kenny, Middleburg and Trinity Christian won their third-round matches and stamped their tickets for next week’s final four at Polk State College.

Source: wjxt4 | Read more ⮕

ABC13HOUSTON: CMA Awards 2023: Performers include Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Kenny Chesney, Post MaloneThe second round of performers who will take the star-studded stage for the 2023 CMA Awards have been revealed. Take a look at the lineup.

Source: abc13houston | Read more ⮕

AP: Steelers QB Kenny Pickett says he's playing 'for sure' against Titans despite rib injuryPittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett expects to play when the Steelers host the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. Pickett sat out the second half of a loss to Jacksonville with a rib injury. Pickett says he “for sure” plans to face the Titans.

Source: AP | Read more ⮕

6ABC: CMA Awards 2023: Performers include Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Kenny Chesney, Post MaloneThe second round of performers who will take the star-studded stage for the 2023 CMA Awards have been revealed. Take a look at the lineup.

Source: 6abc | Read more ⮕

ABC7CHICAGO: CMA Awards 2023: Performers include Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Kenny Chesney, Post MaloneThe second round of performers who will take the star-studded stage for the 2023 CMA Awards have been revealed. Take a look at the lineup.

Source: ABC7Chicago | Read more ⮕