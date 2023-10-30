Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s New Movie Animal: Everything You Need To Know

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna (Photo Credit: Eamonn M. McCormack I Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival, Prodip Guha I Getty Imagesis already making waves on the Internet with its songs. Following the release of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar earlier this year, the upcoming film will see the actor in a never-before-seen avatar.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, best known for his blockbusters Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, has directed the film. The teaser for Animal came out last month, giving a sneak peek into‘s character, his complex relationship with Anil Kapoor, and teasing the formidable villain that will be portrayed by Bobby Deol.Animal will be released on December 1, 2023, in five languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

T-Series, Bhadrakali Pictures, and Cine1 Studios have produced the film, while the cinematography has been handled by Amit Roy. It stars an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles. The film also stars Tripti Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Suresh Oberoi, and Babloo Prithiveeraj, among others., the trailer for Animal will be out on November 23, 2023. headtopics.com

Various composers, including Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Jaani, and Manan Bhardwaj, have worked on the film’s music. The makers released the first and secondA true MARVEL fan and a definite binge-watcher, Shruti likes to spend her time consuming new content, spoiling her rescued cat, Theo, listening to music, reading novels, obsessing over new shows and films.Here are the Disney 100 quiz answers for today, Oct 30.

Koffee With Karan Season 8 Episode 2: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol Are Karan Johar’s Next Guests, Claim Reports Koffee with Karan Season 8 premiered with a bang featuring Bollywood royalty, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The first episode… headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: comingsoonnet »

Arjun Kapoor & Bhumi Pednekar’s The Lady Killer Trailer Reveals Movie Release DateArjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming romance thriller movie, The Lady Killer, is set to release on November 3, 2023. Read more ⮕

The ‘Alien’ Scene That Was Made Using Real Animal Guts Sounds VileThe production reality behind the scene in Alien when Dr. Kane discovers the Xenomorph eggs sounds completely disgusting. Read more ⮕

1 Justice League Icon Transforms into the Perfect Animal Hybrid in New ArtAs the DCU changes into a world of animal/human hybrids, the Justice League’s Black Canary is getting the most appropriate change of all. Read more ⮕

Pupdate: Dog found tied to gate of animal shelter finds fur-ever homeIf you are thinking of adding a furry friend to your family, October may be just the perfect time since it’s Adopt a Shelter Dog Month. Read more ⮕

GALLERY: Annual Howloween costume contest held to support Utah animal rescuesThe annualHowloween Costume Contest and Parade brought dogs together in their best spooky season attire. Read more ⮕

Billie Eilish Fronts Gucci Campaign for Bag in Animal-free DemetraThe trademarked material was introduced in 2021 on a line of sneakers and for the first time a Gucci bag, its storied Horsebit 1955 model, has been crafted in Demetra. Read more ⮕