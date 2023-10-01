Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live updates, start time and analysis

By The Rams offensive line is going through a change.

Left tackle Alaric Jackson, who suffered a thigh injury during last Monday’s defeat by the Cincinnati Bengals, is inactive, meaning Joe Noteboom will start at left tackle and Kevin Dotson will start at right guard.

Noteboom was drafted and then given an extension to be the successor to Andrew Whitworth at left tackle. But coaches decided to go with Jackson at left tackle instead of the oft-injured Noteboom, who played the first three games at right guard.

Dotson was acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He will be active for the first time against the Colts.

Read more:

latimes »

Rams at Indianapolis Colts: Who has the edge?Notable injury designations, what’s at stake, matchup to watch, fantasy sleeper and a prediction for Sunday morning’s game at Lucas Oil Stadium

How to Watch the Los Angeles Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts Game TodayThe Rams take on the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium today. Here's how to watch the NFL Week 4 game at home.

Anthony Richardson Out of Concussion Protocol, to Start vs. RamsThe Indianapolis Colts will have their starting quarterback on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Colts QB Anthony Richardson clears concussion protocol, will start vs. RamsAnthony Richardson, the No. 4 overall draft pick, missed last week's win over the Ravens with a concussion.

NFL inactives tracker Week 4: Colts QB Anthony Richardson to start vs. Rams after concussionAfter missing last week's wild overtime win, Anthony Richardson is set to rejoin the Indianapolis Colts' starting lineup on Sunday.

NFL inactives tracker Week 4: Colts QB Anthony Richardson to start vs. Rams after concussionAfter missing last week's wild overtime win, Anthony Richardson is set to rejoin the Indianapolis Colts' starting lineup on Sunday.

By The Rams offensive line is going through a change.

Left tackle Alaric Jackson, who suffered a thigh injury during last Monday’s defeat by the Cincinnati Bengals, is inactive, meaning Joe Noteboom will start at left tackle and Kevin Dotson will start at right guard.

Noteboom was drafted and then given an extension to be the successor to Andrew Whitworth at left tackle.

But coaches decided to go with Jackson at left tackle instead of the oft-injured Noteboom, who played the first three games at right guard.

Dotson was acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He will be active for the first time against the Colts.

Zach Thomas, who replaced Jackson against the Bengals, is also inactive, along with rookie running back Zach Evans and defensive lineman Earnest Jones IV.