Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live updates, start time and analysis

By The Rams offensive line is going through a change.
Left tackle Alaric Jackson, who suffered a thigh injury during last Monday’s defeat by the Cincinnati Bengals, is inactive, meaning Joe Noteboom will start at left tackle and Kevin Dotson will start at right guard.
Noteboom was drafted and then given an extension to be the successor to Andrew Whitworth at left tackle. But coaches decided to go with Jackson at left tackle instead of the oft-injured Noteboom, who played the first three games at right guard.
Dotson was acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He will be active for the first time against the Colts.
Anthony Richardson Out of Concussion Protocol, to Start vs. Rams
Zach Thomas, who replaced Jackson against the Bengals, is also inactive, along with rookie running back Zach Evans and defensive lineman Earnest Jones IV.