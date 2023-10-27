Rams vs. Cowboys matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

Breaking down how the Rams (3-3) and the Dallas Cowboys (4-2) match up heading into their game Sunday at 10 a.m. PT in Arlington, Texas. The game will be televised on Fox. A Rams offense struggling to score consistently has a major challenge against an aggressive Cowboys defense that features stars Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence and ranks among the NFL’s best against the pass.

Prescott is back, and he has passed for six touchdowns, with four interceptions. He also has rushed for a touchdown. Brian Schottenheimer is the coordinator for an offense that also features receiver CeeDee Lamb. The fourth-year pro has 34 catches and is averaging 14 yards per reception. Running back Tony Pollard has 25 catches, and receivers Michael Gallup and Brandin Cooks and tight end Jake Ferguson are other weapons. Pollard is averaging 3.9 yards per carry and has rushed for two touchdowns.

