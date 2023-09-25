Rams' Puka Nacua gets emotional during national anthem before game vs Bengals

Los Angeles Rams rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua was overcome with emotion as he listened to the national anthem Monday night before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Nacua was on the sideline listening to"The Star-Spangled Banner," and as the"Monday Night Football" camera peered at him, it appeared he was overcome with emotion.
Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before kickoff against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 25, 2023, in Cincinnati.VIEW THE MOMENT HEREThe fifth-round pick has made the most of his first season. He entered the game against the Bengals with 25 catches for 266 yards and imprinted himself onto the NFL record book.San Francisco 49ers
are the most by a rookie in a single game. The record, which was held by Washington’s Roy Helu, New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley and Pittsburgh’s Najee Harris jointly, was broken when Nacua hauled in a 17-yard catch late in the fourth quarter.
Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 25, 2023, in Cincinnati.Nacua is also the first rookie to have double-digit receptions in each of his first two NFL games.