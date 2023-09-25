Rams' Puka Nacua gets emotional during national anthem before game vs Bengals

Los Angeles Rams rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua was overcome with emotion as he listened to the national anthem Monday night before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Nacua was on the sideline listening to"The Star-Spangled Banner," and as the"Monday Night Football" camera peered at him, it appeared he was overcome with emotion.

Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before kickoff against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 25, 2023, in Cincinnati.VIEW THE MOMENT HEREThe fifth-round pick has made the most of his first season. He entered the game against the Bengals with 25 catches for 266 yards and imprinted himself onto the NFL record book.San Francisco 49ers

are the most by a rookie in a single game. The record, which was held by Washington’s Roy Helu, New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley and Pittsburgh’s Najee Harris jointly, was broken when Nacua hauled in a 17-yard catch late in the fourth quarter.

Read more:

FoxNews »

How breakout Rams WR Puka Nacua is ‘seizing opportunity,’ gaining team's trustPuka Nacua set records for catches in his first two NFL games. But it's his target rate that shows how much his coach and QB value him.

NFL Week 3 preview: Cowboys' dominance, Puka Nacua and more to knowThe third week of the NFL season is poised to be a good one. Here are seven things to know before the games kickoff on Sunday and Monday.

Rams vs. Bengals matchups, how to watch and predictionMatthew Stafford and the Rams look to get back on track with a road win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

How to watch the 'Monday Night Football' doubleheader: Eagles-Buccaneers, Rams-BengalsCatch Jalen Hurts vs. Baker Mayfield (7:15 ET) and Matthew Stafford taking on the Bengals (8:15 ET) on Monday night.

Betting tips for 'Monday Night Football': Bengals-Rams and Buccaneers-EaglesOur betting analysts answer some of the most pressing questions surrounding Monday night's games between the Bengals-Rams and Buccaneers-Eagles.

Bengals-Rams storylines: Will Burrow play or won't he? Should he?Five storylines of note in Monday's Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams.

rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua has become a household name in just two games in the NFL and was a bit emotional as the national anthem played before his game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Nacua was on the sideline listening to"The Star-Spangled Banner," and as the"Monday Night Football" camera peered at him, it appeared he was overcome with emotion.

Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before kickoff against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 25, 2023, in Cincinnati.VIEW THE MOMENT HEREThe fifth-round pick has made the most of his first season. He entered the game against the Bengals with 25 catches for 266 yards and imprinted himself onto the NFL record book.San Francisco 49ers

are the most by a rookie in a single game. The record, which was held by Washington’s Roy Helu, New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley and Pittsburgh’s Najee Harris jointly, was broken when Nacua hauled in a 17-yard catch late in the fourth quarter.

Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 25, 2023, in Cincinnati.Nacua is also the first rookie to have double-digit receptions in each of his first two NFL games.