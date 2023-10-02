Rams-Colts takeaways: Matthew Stafford's hip injury a concern

What we learned from a victory that improved the Rams’ record to 2-2:Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) tries to help injured Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) up after a hit.Stafford willed his way through a second-half hip injury and produced his third comeback victory in as many games at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Last season, Stafford suffered a concussion and a season-ending spinal injury. The hip injury did not force him out of the game against the Colts, and it is not expected to sideline him on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.But it could become an issue as he sustains more hits.Puka Nacua should have been drafted before Round 5

Nacua has eclipsed 100 yards receiving three times in four games. He has 39 catches for 501 yards, both NFL rookie records for four games. His first catch was spectacular — he tipped the ball and then caught it for a 26-yard gain — and he made several more impressive plays.Receiver Van Jefferson also made a difficult fourth-down catch that netted 16 yards and set up the Rams’ second touchdown.Kyren Williams-Ronnie Rivers can be good running combo

last Monday, coach Sean McVay called 34 running plays against the Colts.

The 15th-year pro has shown resilience throughout his career but this is the 35-year-old Stafford, not the one in his 20s.

Last season, Stafford suffered a concussion and a season-ending spinal injury.

He displayed no ill effects during offseason workouts, training camp or the first three games of the season. He appeared as agile and mobile as anytime during his two-plus seasons with the Rams.

The hip injury did not force him out of the game against the Colts, and it is not expected to sideline him on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.But it could become an issue as he sustains more hits.Puka Nacua should have been drafted before Round 5

Rams receiver Puka Nacua (17) runs after making one of his nine catches against the Colts.caught nine passes for 163 yards, including the game-winning, 22-yard touchdown.

Nacua has eclipsed 100 yards receiving three times in four games. He has 39 catches for 501 yards, both NFL rookie records for four games.

Nacua’s last catch was memorable because it decided the game.

His first catch was spectacular — he tipped the ball and then caught it for a 26-yard gain — and he made several more impressive plays.Receiver Van Jefferson also made a difficult fourth-down catch that netted 16 yards and set up the Rams’ second touchdown.Kyren Williams-Ronnie Rivers can be good running combo

The Rams’ Kyren Williams (23) runs for a touchdown against the Colts. He had his first NFL 100-yard rushing game.defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals

last Monday, coach Sean McVay called 34 running plays against the Colts.

Williams rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns in 25 carries. It was the second-year pro’s first 100-yard performance. He has scored six touchdowns.

Rivers rushed for 47 yards in nine carries. Williams caught three passes, Rivers two.Both backs were instrumental in the game-winning drive.The reconfigured offensive line fared pretty well

With Alaric Jackson sidelined, Joe Noteboom moved from right guard to left tackle. Kevin Dotson, acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, started at right guard.

Stafford was sacked twice, but most of the time the line gave him time to go through his progressions and find receivers.6Witherspoon, who intercepted a pass against the Bengals, recovered a fumble that was forced by safety Jordan Fuller. Witherspoon also broke up a pass.

Safeties Russ Yeast and Quentin Lake and edge rusher Michael Hoecht also broke up passes.Donald had a sack, another tackle for a loss and had two hits on Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson. He finished with four tackles.Donald has 2½ sacks this season, 105 ½ in his career.Maher entered the game having made nine of 11 field goals.

On Sunday, he made kicks from 40, 54 and 51 yards but missed attempts from 46 and 48 yards.

If the Rams are to become a legitimate playoff contender, they will need Maher to convert kicks inside 50 yards.