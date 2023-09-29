Rams-Colts matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

Breaking down how the Rams and the Indianapolis Colts match up heading into their game Sunday at 10 a.m. PDT at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson sacks Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, one of six recorded by Cincinnati.The Rams will attempt to get back into a more-balanced attack against the Indianapolis Colts.

In their 19-16 defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Rams ran the ball 13 times and passed it 33 times. Quarterback Matthew Stafford was sacked six times, a situation that could get worse if left tackle Alaric Jackson cannot return from a thigh injury. Oft-injured Joe Noteboom is expected to move from right guard to left tackle — the position he was projected to play when he was drafted and had his contract extended. Recent addition Kevin Dotson would step in at right guard. Receiver Tutu Atwell is becoming a threat as a pass catcher and as a ball-carrier. Rookie receiver Puka Nacua, who has a team-best 30 receptions, continues to nurse an oblique injury. Van Jefferson appears to have regained confidence after making a 46-yard catch against the Bengals. Running back Kyren Williams is averaging 47.3 yards rushing per game. Linebackers Zaire Franklin and Shaquille Leonard are two of the top tacklers for the Colts. Defensive end Kwity Paye has a team-best three sacks.

Read more:

latimes »

Anthony Richardson Out of Concussion Protocol, to Start vs. RamsThe Indianapolis Colts will have their starting quarterback on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

How to watch Rams vs. Colts Week 4 game: TV, betting infoInjuries could take some of the shine off of this early-season matchup.

Colts QB Anthony Richardson clears concussion protocol, will start vs. RamsAnthony Richardson, the No. 4 overall draft pick, missed last week's win over the Ravens with a concussion.

NFL inactives tracker Week 4: Colts QB Anthony Richardson to start vs. Rams after concussionAfter missing last week's wild overtime win, Anthony Richardson is set to rejoin the Indianapolis Colts' starting lineup on Sunday.

NFL inactives tracker Week 4: Colts QB Anthony Richardson to start vs. Rams after concussionAfter missing last week's wild overtime win, Anthony Richardson is set to rejoin the Indianapolis Colts' starting lineup on Sunday.

Rams vs Colts Odds, Picks & PredictionsNFL predictions, picks, and odds for Los Angeles Rams vs Indianapolis Colts. NFL Week 4 betting best bet and game analysis.