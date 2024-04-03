Ramen Hajime Ranks No. 3 on Yelp's Top 100 Ramen List in Bay Area and Northern California

A Santa Clara restaurant, Ramen Hajime, has ranked No. 3 on Yelp's Top 100 list for ramen in the Bay Area and Northern California. The restaurant was founded by ramen master Hajime Kitayama and is known for its signature Meat Meat Meat Ramen.

California has the second-highest number of ramen searches in the country, with Los Angeles and San Francisco being the top two cities for ramen enthusiasts.

