Rambo Sequel Impresses Real-Life Bomb Technician with Realistic Scene

A Rambo sequel impresses a real-life special ops bomb technician expert with its surprisingly realistic bomb scene. Sylvester Stallone seemed done with the John Rambo character when, unexpectedly, a new movie in the franchise arrived in 2008. In the film, Stallone’s killing machine has retreated to a life of peaceful jungle isolation when he is called to action to rescue a group of missionaries who’ve been kidnapped by a local military group, leading to massive levels of carnage.

The Rambo franchise may not be renowned for its realism, but one scene in the 2008 film was believable enough in its details to impress a real-life expert. In a video for Insider, Master EOD Technician Jay Ly breaks down a scene where Rambo is being chased through the jungle by soldiers with dogs, and lays a booby trap that results in a massive explosio

United States Headlines Read more: SCREENRANT »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SCREENRANT: Aardman Announces Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget SequelAfter over 20 years of waiting, Aardman is returning to one of their most iconic properties with Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. The animated sequel finds Ginger and Rocky living a peaceful life with their chicken friends on a hidden island, only to have to venture out into the world when their daughter runs away.

Source: screenrant | Read more »

SCREENRANT: Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Moves Franchise in Long Overdue DirectionGhostbusters: Frozen Empire is the quickest sequel turnaround in the franchise's history, bringing the iconic firehouse back into the story. Different generations of Ghostbusters must face a supernatural threat that could lead to a new ice age.

Source: screenrant | Read more »

LATİMES: Annual L.A. Times Guide to the Best Restaurants in 2022The annual L.A. Times guide showcases the 101 restaurants that best represent excellence and the essence of the city's food culture. It highlights the diverse flavors and culinary experiences that make up L.A.'s dining scene, with a focus on the fusion of California's farmlands, regional diversity, and the city's unique possibilities. The 2022 list includes new establishments that bring fresh and innovative concepts to the table, such as a Malaysian cafe in Alhambra, a streetside taqueria in Highland Park, and a downtown L.A. restaurant exploring Korean American identity through its dishes.

Source: latimes | Read more »

PAGESİX: Prince Harry Refuses to Watch New Season of "The Crown" Due to Sensitive Scenes of Princess Diana's DeathPrince Harry refuses to watch the new season of "The Crown," which features the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana. The final season portrays the last days of Diana and her romance with film producer Dodi Fayed, leading up to their deaths in a car crash in Paris. The show also includes Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth. Harry's reaction to the news of his mother's death is depicted, with Prince William witnessing the scene.

Source: PageSix | Read more »

WASHİNGTONİAN: Rediscovering the Joy of Record Stores in Washington, DCVinyl sales have rebounded enough that there’s still a healthy supply of independent record stores in the Washington area. Follow these itineraries to explore the vibrant record store scene in DC.

Source: washingtonian | Read more »

SCREENRANT: Rambo Sequel Impresses Real-Life Bomb Technician with Realistic SceneA real-life special ops bomb technician expert is impressed by a bomb scene in a Rambo sequel. The scene, which involves Rambo being chased through the jungle and setting a booby trap , is surprisingly realistic. The Rambo franchise is not known for its realism, but this particular scene caught the attention of an expert.

Source: screenrant | Read more »