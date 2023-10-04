Ramaswamy asks whether 'chaos' after ousting McCarthy from speakership is 'a bad thing'

2024 Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy says that the eight Republicans who voted with Democrats to oust Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) from the House speakership should"own" the chaos resulting from the vote.

McCarthy was ousted as House speaker in a historic 216-210 vote, which saw eight Republicans join all present Democrats in the motion to vacate that was spearheaded by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL). Ramaswamy, in a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, also questioned whether the chaos is"such a bad thing."Yes, “chaos” was the point. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing. pic.twitter.

“Admit it. There was no better plan of action of who’s going to fill that speaker role. So was the point to sow chaos? Yes, it was,” he continued. “But the real question to ask, to get to the bottom of it, is whether chaos is really such a bad thing. headtopics.com

He conceded that the eight Republicans have no plan on who will fill the vacant speakership but said other issues the country is facing are more important than electing a House speaker. "We don't have a House speaker, what's the plan to replace the speaker, everybody asks. Here's what I say: who cares.

