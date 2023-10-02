Ralph Lewis M.D.

, is a psychiatrist at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto, Canada; an associate professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Toronto; and a psycho-oncology consultant at the Odette Cancer Centre in Toronto. He is a full-time clinician in a hospital-based practice, focusing particularly on youth and young adult psychiatry and (separately) on psycho-oncology in adults and the elderly.

Many people worry that if the universe doesn’t have a purpose, neither do we. And they’re mystified as to how all the complexity we see around us could have come into being in a purposeless way – through unguided random processes. Especially our own conscious selves. How could mind come from matter, and without design? And where do values come from? If the universe is random, is morality arbitrary? Is life pointless and meaningless?

GWTs propose that information becomes conscious when it gains the brain's attentional spotlight and is broadcast to a global workspace. Experts like GWT. The media has other ideas. An Overview of the Leading Theories of Consciousness

Read more:

PsychToday »

Ralph Vacchiano Videos & StoriesWatch and read the most popular and latest videos and stories from Ralph Vacchiano featuring Highlights, Analysis & Commentary

Daughter's death nearly stopped author Michael Lewis from writing againThe acclaimed author writes about FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in his new book 'Going Infinite.'

Rise, fall of Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX at center of Michael Lewis' new bookAuthor Michael Lewis met with FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried more than 100 times. Lewis breaks down the crypto superstar’s rise and fall in his new book, “Going Infinite.”

‘Belligerent’ Dion Lewis called cops ‘p–ies’, threatened to spit on them before arrestDion Lewis let police exactly what he thought of them before his arrest.

Lewis Black is still angry, but he's happy to see youThe comedian Lewis Black did not handle the COVID-19 pandemic well. He'll explain why in a performance Friday at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido.

, is a psychiatrist at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto, Canada; an associate professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Toronto; and a psycho-oncology consultant at the Odette Cancer Centre in Toronto. He is a full-time clinician in a hospital-based practice, focusing particularly on youth and young adult psychiatry and (separately) on psycho-oncology in adults and the elderly.

Dr. Lewis helps people seeking meaning in the face of severe and tragic adversity, in addition to having extensive clinical experience with complex and subtle psychiatric and psychological conditions. His writing reflects his diverse interests, which include human rationality/irrationality, the formation of belief systems, the unreliability of intuition and subjective perception in shaping explanations and beliefs, the tendency to see patterns and intention in randomness, the neural basis of motivation and purposiveness, the physical and evolutionary basis of consciousness, and many other diverse topics pertaining to the human condition.Many people go through life and face adversity and believe that “things happen for a reason” or that there is a “higher plan”…

This book examines the unreliability of subjective perception and looks at the universe as science shows us it really is: spontaneous and unguided – there isn’t a plan or purpose. Things don’t happen for intended reasons, unless of course they’re caused by intentional agents – such as us. Otherwise, things just happen – things such as cancer. And things like the universe itself.

Many people worry that if the universe doesn’t have a purpose, neither do we. And they’re mystified as to how all the complexity we see around us could have come into being in a purposeless way – through unguided random processes. Especially our own conscious selves. How could mind come from matter, and without design? And where do values come from? If the universe is random, is morality arbitrary? Is life pointless and meaningless?

A random world, which according to all the scientific evidence and despite our intuitions is the actual world we live in, is too often misconstrued as nihilistic, demotivating, or devoid of morality and meaning. It needn’t be. The scientific worldview of an unguided, spontaneous universe can be awe-inspiring and foundational to building a more compassionate society.

What the reader will gain from this book is a deep understanding of how spontaneous, unguided evolutionary processes and self-organizing complexity in an indifferent, random cosmos could in fact produce unique, self-aware human beings living caring, purposeful, meaningful lives. And how people cope and thrive without recourse to supernatural belief. This book will help the reader to understand why we care, even if the universe doesn't.Fame in the Brain—Global Workspace Theories of Consciousness

GWTs propose that information becomes conscious when it gains the brain's attentional spotlight and is broadcast to a global workspace. Experts like GWT. The media has other ideas.

Understanding Higher-Order Theories of Consciousness

Higher-order theories of consciousness posit that mental states become conscious when re-represented by higher-order mental states in the prefrontal cortex. Here's what that means.

An Overview of the Leading Theories of Consciousness

The scientific study of consciousness has come of age. At this still-early stage, there is a plethora of fascinating theories. Here’s a look at the main contenders.In principle, building sentient AI should be possible, given the physical basis of consciousness. Whether it’s a good idea is another question entirely.In a Meaningless Universe, Where Does Meaning Come From?

No single information bit, particle, organism, or person has inherent meaning in isolation. All meaning, and maybe even existence, is relational.

No single information bit, particle, organism, or person has inherent meaning in isolation. All meaning, and maybe even existence, is relational.

Mind-Body Problem: How Consciousness Emerges from Matter

The mind is the brain’s internal model of the body and environment. It is a physically encoded web of correlational representations of the self in relation to the world.

The mind is the brain’s internal model of the body and environment. It is a physically encoded web of correlational representations of the self in relation to the world.

Why Even Rational People Believe Conspiracy Theories

Beliefs contradicted by evidence are not just a matter of ignorance and gullibility. Chances are that even you have found beliefs of that kind compelling. Most of us have.

Beliefs contradicted by evidence are not just a matter of ignorance and gullibility. Chances are that even you have found beliefs of that kind compelling. Most of us have.

Learning May Be the Key to the Evolution of Consciousness

The capacity for an open-ended form of associative learning may be a marker for consciousness in animals and may have driven the evolution of consciousness.

The capacity for an open-ended form of associative learning may be a marker for consciousness in animals and may have driven the evolution of consciousness.Let’s Get Real

As the lines between real and fake blur, Americans increasingly chase the idea of authenticity. The first step may be to consider self-knowledge, truthfulness, and other building blocks on the road to personal growth.