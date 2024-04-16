Ralph Ineson to Make Pivotal Cameo in Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein Movie

, del Toro confirmed that Ineson plays a seemingly minor but important role in his forthcoming Frankenstein movie. “Ralph does a pivotal cameo in F. We shot it a few weeks ago. He is amazing and fun to work with,” del Toro’s post reads.April 14, 2024

Along with playing Amycus Carrow in the Harry Potter franchise, Ineson is known for starring in horror movies such as 2015’s The Witch, 2020’s Brahms: The Boy II, 2023’s The Pope’s Exorcist, and, most recently, 2024’s The First Omen. He additionally portrayed Dagmer Cleftjaw in Game of Thrones and has been in other notable films such as 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, 2018’s Ready Player One, 2021’s The Green Knight, 2022’s The Northman, and 2023’s The Creator, among other titles. He’ll soon be seen in Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu remake, which releases in December 2024.“Set in Eastern Europe in the 19th Century, the story of Dr.

Maggie Gyllenhaal, meanwhile, is also working on a Frankenstein movie called The Bride!, which stars Christian Bale, Penelope Cruz, Peter Sarsgaard, Jessie Buckley, Annette Bening, Julianne Hough, John Magaro, and Jeannie Berlin.

