Rajon Rondo says his NBA career is over

"Absolutely," the 38-year-old Rondo said when asked by host Matt Barnes if his NBA career was over."Yeah, I'm done. I can't. I'd rather spend time with my kids." Rondo was a four-time All-Star (2010-13) and two-time NBA champion (2008, 2020), last playing in the NBA in 2022 with the Cleveland Cavaliers."What a time, it was definitely something that I never took for granted when I was in the game," Rondo said.

"I loved every minute of it, and I appreciate the brotherhood that I was able to share and bond and grow with over the years. I've learned so much in this game and it's made me the man who I am today. ... I tell people all the time, this wasn't a dream of mine, it was a goal. I was able to lock in, stay disciplined, I didn't party a lot in college. But it was worth the sacrifice of me getting to where I wanted to be in life." In 957 career regular season games, Rondo averaged 9.8 points, 7.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds per gam

