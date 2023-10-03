Rainy, cooler weekend forecast to end N.J.'s dry, pleasant stretch

After a couple more days of dry, pleasant weather in New Jersey, rainy conditions are expected Saturday before much cooler temperatures on Sunday.Wednesday will be almost summer-like with sunny skies and temperatures climbing as high as the mid-80s — 10 to 15 degrees above average, forecasters say.

However, “severe storms are not anticipated,” Saturday the weather service said in its morning forecast discussion. Tropical Storm Philippe will make its closest pass to New Jersey on Saturday hundreds of miles offshore, according to the National Hurricane Center. Tropical moisture from Philippe is not expected to affect New Jersey.

Sunday should be dry, but even cooler with highs only in the 50s to low 60s. Nighttime lows will dip into the 40s. Cooler conditions continue through at least Monday.

