Rainy Conditions Pose Challenges in Baltimore Key Bridge Clean-Up

Rainy conditions presented additional challenges Wednesday in the clean-up of wreckage following the Baltimore Key Bridge collapse. Two temporary channels have been created to help get more vessels in the water. At least eight vessels can move throughout, so far. According to Rear Admiral Shannon Gilreath with the U.S. Coast Guard, preparing for a deep draft channel remains a major priority.

The team with Unified Command is staged to remove the undamaged cargo off the Dali ship which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge overnight on March 26, killing six construction workers. The removal of the undamaged cargo will require a break in the rainy conditions Wednesday, Gilreath said. "In the meantime, we condition to push other assets to the area, to have barges ready so that we make a lift, get that barge sent back to offload. There’s another ready barge ready to lift in the future," he said. "We continue to make progress there as well.

