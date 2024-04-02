Rain, Wind, and Snow Expected in New Jersey

The nearly steady rain through Tuesday night brings with it a chance for thunder and minor flooding, especially across western and southern New Jersey. No severe weather is expected locally.Then, Mother Nature takes it up a notch Wednesday. An east wind intensifies, especially along the coast, with gusts of 40 to 50mph. Wind advisories are going up for coastal areas for Wednesday morning through evening.

Minor coastal flooding along the Jersey Shore, especially during high tide, will be a concern for people in and around low-lying areas. Coastal Long Island could see minor flooding, tooBy Wednesday evening and into Thursday, rain switches to snow or a wintry mix in our northwestern counties, with a winter storm watch already issued for higher elevations of western Ulster County.Rain begins to move out on Thursday, with only lingering scattered shower chances throughout the day. Be prepared for gusty winds to linger, so keep a tight grip on the steering wheel through Frida

