Rain, thunderstorms, wind likely through Wednesday

It will be breezy and showers will be heavy at times with some more thunderstorm activity possible. This storm wouldn’t be much of an issue if the leaves were already off the trees, but since it’s the first storm of the season, the impact could be higher than normal. Overall, this isa big windstorm with minimal wind impact for most of the area.
Wind gusts between now through mid to late morning:North Sound, including Everett: 20 to 30 mph South Sound and south interior, including Tacoma, Olympia and Chehalis: 30 to 40 mph Central and south coast of Washington: 35 to 45 mph with isolated gusts to 50 mph+ on the beaches of Grays Harbor and Pacific counties.
Wednesday afternoon, we'll see scattered showers and possibly some thunderstorms, but the majority of the showers will taper off. However, I expect a convergence zone in King and Snohomish counties Wednesday afternoon and evening with rain. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Friday through the weekend, expect more sunshine after morning clouds or fog and rain-free conditions. It will be remaining cool with highs in the low to mid-60s in Seattle but the sunshine will make it feel a little warmer.
Inland, I do think areas around Tacoma/Olympia south will have breezy to windy weather with gusts mainly in the 30 mph range. However, some 40 to 45 mph gusts are possible especially farther south, say from south Pierce, Thurston, and especially Lewis counties south later Wednesday morning.
Another rain chance could come our way around Tuesday of next week.