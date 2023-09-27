Rain, thunderstorms, wind likely through Wednesday

It will be breezy and showers will be heavy at times with some more thunderstorm activity possible. This storm wouldn’t be much of an issue if the leaves were already off the trees, but since it’s the first storm of the season, the impact could be higher than normal. Overall, this isa big windstorm with minimal wind impact for most of the area.

However, it will be breezy, showers will be heavy at times with some more thunderstorm activity possible.

Wind gusts between now through mid to late morning:North Sound, including Everett: 20 to 30 mph South Sound and south interior, including Tacoma, Olympia and Chehalis: 30 to 40 mph Central and south coast of Washington: 35 to 45 mph with isolated gusts to 50 mph+ on the beaches of Grays Harbor and Pacific counties.

Wednesday afternoon, we’ll see scattered showers and possibly some thunderstorms, but the majority of the showers will taper off. However, I expect a convergence zone in King and Snohomish counties Wednesday afternoon and evening with rain. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. headtopics.com

Friday through the weekend, expect more sunshine after morning clouds or fog and rain-free conditions. It will be remaining cool with highs in the low to mid-60s in Seattle but the sunshine will make it feel a little warmer.

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

More rain forecast in NYC area until Wednesday, with coastal flooding possibleExpect wet roads and pockets of moderate to heavy rain.

First Alert Weather: Cool and breezy with lingering rain showers before skies clear WednesdayWe're in for another breezy day with lingering drizzle and highs in the low 60s.

Heavy downpours Tuesday, wind and rain WednesdayShowers and thunderstorms are pushing into Western Washington this morning as wet weather continues.

First Alert Weather: A Break from the rain on WednesdayCBS New York's Lonnie Quinn says we should expect some clearing and highs in the upper 60s over the next few days.

More rain chances Wednesday; marginal risk for severe stormsCentral Indiana lies along the storm track again today, with the chance for rain, thunderstorms and a marginal risk for severe weather.

Columbus Weather: On and off rain on Wednesday with an increasing chance later in the dayOn and off rain the next couple days with mild temperatures then more sun and warmer temperatures returning for the weekend.MORE | Radar | Maps | View, Share We

Inland, I do think areas around Tacoma/Olympia south will have breezy to windy weather with gusts mainly in the 30 mph range. However, some 40 to 45 mph gusts are possible especially farther south, say from south Pierce, Thurston, and especially Lewis counties south later Wednesday morning.

This storm wouldn’t be much of an issue if the leaves were already off the trees, but since it’s the first storm of the season, the impact could be higher than normal. Overall, this isa big windstorm with minimal wind impact for most of the area. However, it will be breezy, showers will be heavy at times with some more thunderstorm activity possible.

Wind gusts between now through mid to late morning:North Sound, including Everett: 20 to 30 mph

South Sound and south interior, including Tacoma, Olympia and Chehalis: 30 to 40 mph

Central and south coast of Washington: 35 to 45 mph with isolated gusts to 50 mph+ on the beaches of Grays Harbor and Pacific counties.

Wednesday afternoon, we’ll see scattered showers and possibly some thunderstorms, but the majority of the showers will taper off. However, I expect a convergence zone in King and Snohomish counties Wednesday afternoon and evening with rain. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Friday through the weekend, expect more sunshine after morning clouds or fog and rain-free conditions. It will be remaining cool with highs in the low to mid-60s in Seattle but the sunshine will make it feel a little warmer.

Another rain chance could come our way around Tuesday of next week.