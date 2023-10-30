Rain ending, but cold air sticks around; Freeze Warning tonight

Thanks to a strong cold front, unseasonable chilly weather will dominate our weather pattern. Rain will exit the region early Monday morning, with clouds breaking for sunshine by Monday afternoon. Despite some sunshine returning, temperatures will remain cold on Monday, with highs only climbing into the upper-40s.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for parts of North Texas Tuesday morning. This will be the first freeze of the season for many locations.This will be the first freeze on the season for many locations across North Texas. Our average first freeze for DFW is November 22nd, so this one will be VERY early.As our wind changes to a southerly direction by Thursday, a warmup will commence across North Texas. High temperatures by the weekend will hover into the mid-70s.: Mostly clear and cold.

