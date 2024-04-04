Rain Delays Mets' Season Opener and Game 6

The New York Mets ' season opener and Game 6 were both rained out, causing delays in the team's schedule.

New York Mets Season Opener Game 6 Rain Delays

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NYAmNews / 🏆 269. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rain Postpones Game Between Tigers and MetsThe scheduled game between the unbeaten Detroit Tigers and winless New York Mets was postponed by rain. Detroit is 4-0 for its best start since opening with six wins in 2015. The Mets are 0-4 for the first time since 2005.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »

Opening Day 2024: Will rain impact Mets home opener?Thursday is Opening Day for the New York Mets! But the weather forecast isn't Amazin -- with rain headed toward NYC.

Source: fox5ny - 🏆 587. / 51 Read more »

Mets Broadcaster Was So Fed Up During Rain Delay, and Fans Loved ItGary Cohen reached his limit during a long rain delay.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

NYC storm watch: Heavy rain causes flooded roadways, flight delaysA strong coastal storm is washing out most of the NYC area causing flooding. Read more for the latest on roadway advisories and flight delays.

Source: fox5ny - 🏆 587. / 51 Read more »

Baseball Game Between Detroit Tigers and New York Mets PostponedThe scheduled baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the New York Mets was postponed due to inclement weather. The start of the game was delayed by rain. The Detroit Tigers won their previous game against the New York Mets with a score of 5-0.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Mets forced to postpone 2nd straight game vs. Tigers; doubleheader scheduled ThursdayAnother day of heavy rain has forced the Mets to postpone a second-straight game against the Detroit Tigers, washing out Wednesday night's matchup with the AL

Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »