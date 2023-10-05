Railroad unions want scrutiny of remote control trains after death of worker in Ohio railyard

FILE - The CSX logo is affixed on a surface, July 15, 2013, Nashville, Tenn. Much of the reaction to the death of a rail worker who mistakenly stepped in front of two CSX locomotives on Sept.

Even if the CSX remote control operator in the Sept. 17 incident in Walbridge, Ohio, did everything right, as the railroad suggests, Don Grissom, president of the Brotherhood of Railway Carmen union, questions why locomotives don't have an automatic safety warning system at a time when nearly every new automobile will warn drivers when they are close to backing into something.

To Grissom, the answer to that question is simple: He thinks CSX and the other major freight railroads are too focused on preserving their profits to invest in technology to better protect workers. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the death of Fred Anderson, so it won't be clear for some time exactly what happened. CSX won't discuss the incident because the investigation is ongoing. headtopics.com

The NTSB said the remote control operator was “positioned on the lower ladder on the west side of the trailing locomotive,” so it's unlikely the operator could see Anderson approaching the tracks from the east side. Anderson had parked his truck nearby with another carmen shortly before 3:30 a.m. to lock a switch that controls access to one of the tracks before inspecting railcars.

