Raiffeisen Reports Decline in Russian Operations

Raiffeisen, a part of the RBI Group, has seen significant declines in its Russian operations this year. The bank reported a 5.7% decrease in profitability from January to September, falling to just over $1 billion. Additionally, the operating income suffered a 19.2% decrease to €2.1 billion ($2.2 billion) during the same period. The bank's loan portfolio also contracted by two-thirds within nine months, shrinking to €6.3 billion

. In the third quarter alone, Raiffeisen reported an after-tax profit of €339 million, significantly lower than the previous year. The revenue for this quarter was recorded at €331 million. Raiffeisen and UniCredit are the only foreign banks listed as systemically important credit institutions by the Russian central bank. These banks play a crucial role in euro and dollar transactions in Russia. Despite pressure from Western governments including the US, EU, and ECB for a swift exit from Russia, RBI Governor Johann Strobl announced a delay until the end of this year. This decision contradicts an earlier plan for a September spin-off of its Russian business. In an unexpected move indicating potential expansion plans, Raiffeisen registered a new logo in Russia in September. Despite economic sanctions and declining profitability, Raiffeisen's presence remains integral to providing financial services and supporting Russia's economy

