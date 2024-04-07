Raids on Mexican Cartel-Connected Chop Shops in Houston Metroplex

A six-month investigation led to a series of raids on Mexican cartel-connected chop shops in the Houston metroplex this week. The raids led to the seizure of more than $1 million in stolen vehicles . Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted photos on X showing the chop-shop operations located on Leago, Yale, and Gulf Bank streets. The auto-theft ring has 'possible ties to a cartel,' the sheriff stated.

Commanders are at the 200 blk of Leago, but stolen vehicles have been found at all of the target sites; stolen vehicles and fraudulent titles with an estimated recovery value of $220K. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials were more direct in tying the operation, run by three Mexican nationals, to the narco-terrorist organization. Gutierrez-Escamilla entered the U.S. illegally more than 12 years ago

Raids Mexican Cartel Chop Shops Houston Stolen Vehicles Investigation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Houston Car-Theft Ring Tied to Mexican Terrorist Drug CartelSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Mexican Cartel Jalisco New Generation Operated Out of HoustonA cell of the Mexican Cartel Jalisco New Generation operated out of Houston, using the city as a hub in their distribution of synthetic drugs and cocaine. Authorities have announced a 50-count indictment against 41 individuals allegedly working for the cartel.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Officials identify 5 men arrested after chop shop raids linked to Jalisco Nueva Generación cartelOfficials say several of the suspects have ties to the Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación, one of the most powerful cartels in Mexico. Law enforcement confirmed the identities of the five men arrested on Thursday.

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »

Harris County raids chop shops in auto theft crackdown linked to cartelHarris County authorities conducted a series of raids on suspected auto theft operations across three locations, aided by the SWAT team.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »

FBI Raids Houston House in Hostage Rescue OperationThe FBI and SWAT agents raided a short-term rental house in southeast Houston in a hostage rescue operation. The incident began when a woman reported that her boyfriend had been kidnapped after returning from Mexico. The raid was led by the FBI's Houston Division.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

FBI raids southeast Houston home linked to ‘smuggling case’The Houston PD is assisting the FBI in a raid linked to what has only been described as a 'smuggling' case.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »