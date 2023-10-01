Raiders WR Davante Adams heads straight to locker room with shoulder injury

Receiver Davante Adams went straight to the locker room after suffering a shoulder injury against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Receiver Davante Adams went straight to the locker room after suffering a shoulder injury against the Los Angeles Chargers. Rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell threw a pass well behind Adams, who was being trailed on the play by Chargers safety Michael Davis. The pass was incomplete and Davis hit Adams, with his weight falling on Adams and driving his shoulder into the ground.

Raiders WR Davante Adams just went down with a shoulder injury.

Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live updates, start time and analysisJustin Herbert and the Chargers look to pick up an important win against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. (CBS).

Raiders' O'Connell expected to make first start at QB with 3 Chargers defensive starters inactiveLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell is expected to make his first NFL start against a depleted Los Angeles Chargers defense.

Raiders to start rookie QB Aidan O'Connell with Jimmy Garoppolo out, per reportLas Vegas Raiders fans got a surprise on Sunday morning. With starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo out with a concussion, most expected his backup, veteran Brian Hoyer, to start against the Los Angeles Chargers. But instead, Ian Rapoport reported that rookie Aidan O'Connell, the third-string QB, would start instead.

