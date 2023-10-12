Raiders try to keep momentum going against Belichick, Patriots

New England Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott, center, is brought down by New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) and cornerback Alontae Taylor, bottom right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass.

RAIDERS PLAYER TO WATCH: WR Jakobi Meyers. He was a central figure in last season’s meeting for the wrong reason. It was his lateral in a tie game that turned into a Raiders touchdown when Meyers played for the Patriots. He signed with Las Vegas in the offseason and has benefited with so much defensive attention paid to Davante Adams. Meyers has 25 catches for 274 yards and three touchdowns.

KEY MATCHUP: Raiders offensive line vs. Patriots defensive front. Las Vegas allowed 15 sacks over its past three games, and now the Raiders face a New England defense that is ranked eighth. The Patriots, however, don’t have Matt Judon, which hurts their pass rush. Even so, the Raiders must show they not only can pass block effectively but open holes for RB Josh Jacobs. headtopics.com

KEY INJURIES: Receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Demario Douglas began the week in the concussion protocol. … LB Matt Judon is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery on his biceps. ... Raiders CBs Nate Hobbs (ankle) and Jakorian Bennett (hamstring) didn’t play Monday night against the Green Bay Packers. Hobbs didn’t practice Wednesday, but Bennett saw limited action. ...

SERIES NOTES: The series between two charter members of the AFL goes back to 1960, the inaugural season for each team. … The Raiders’ 30-24 win last season snapped a streak of six consecutive Patriots victories. headtopics.com

STATS AND STUFF: Patriots coach Bill Belichick (299) will try for a third straight game to join Don Shula (328) and George Halas (318) as the only NFL coaches with 300 regular-season wins. Including the playoffs, Belichick is 9-2 against the Raiders. … The Patriots have had a sack in 24 consecutive games.

