Raiders releasing Chandler Jones two days after arrest amid bizarre social media posts

The team is releasing the embattled defensive end who was arrested on Thursday night in Las Vegas,Jones was booked into Clark County Detention Center on two charges of violating a domestic violence protective order.

“The Raiders are hopeful that Chandler Jones receives the care that he needs,” the team said in a statement Friday. “He, his family, and all those involved are in our thoughts. As this is now a legal matter, we will not be providing further comment.”

Raiders' Chandler Jones Cries Over Aaron Hernandez, Makes Strange Accusations in Wild VideoRaiders player Chandler Jones posted another bizarre video to social media, breaking down in tears over the death of Aaron Hernandez.

Raiders DE Chandler Jones reportedly arrested in Las Vegas for violating protective orderRaiders defensive end Chandler Jones was reportedly arrested overnight in Las Vegas after he allegedly violated a protective order.

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones arrested in protective order violation, authorities sayLas Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones has been arrested. Vegas-area police say took Jones into custody early Friday.

