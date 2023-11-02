Raiders 'ghosted' one team at NFL trade deadline before firing everyone

“There need to be buyers, there need to be sellers,” GM Joe Douglas said of the Jets’ decision not to make any moves. “We made a lot of inquiries and had a lot of discussions about a lot of different positions but ultimately didn’t get any other deals done. That’s where we are.”The Raiders stood pat at the deadline — and then completely overhauled their franchise.Linebackers coach Antonio Pierce was promoted to interim head coach and Champ Kelly went from assistant GM to an interim title.

The team also fired offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi on Wednesday with quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree replacing him.They plan to go with rookie Aidan O’Connell over Jimmy Garoppolo going forward, starting with Sunday’s matchup with the Giants.

“The guys are rallying behind him. They’re excited to see him get his opportunity,” Kelly said of O’Connell. How the 3-5 Raiders finish the season and the growth of O’Connell, who starred at Purdue, will go a long way in determining what moves the franchise makes in the offseason.

Those decisions could start with Adams, one of the best receivers in the league, who has grown increasingly frustrated playing for a mediocre team.The 30-year-old could be a top target for teams this offseason.

