Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones arrested in protective order violation, authorities say

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones has been arrested. Vegas-area police say took Jones into custody early Friday. Monday, in a since-deleted post of a handwritten journal entry, he said he was taken to a hospital “against my will” by the Las Vegas Fire Department a week prior. He wrote that Las Vegas police were on hand when the firefighters arrived.

Raiders said in a statement on

on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the team is “hopeful that Chandler Jones receives the care that he needs. He, his family, and all those involved are in our thoughts. As this is now a legal matter, we will not be providing further comment.”

Owner Mark Davis did not respond to a text request for comment. During his Friday availability, coach Josh McDaniels declined comment when asked for an update on Jones, saying he “wasn’t up to speed on everything.” He said nothing has changed on the coaching staff’s end. headtopics.com

“I care for all of them,” McDaniels said of his players. “I think we all do. We want the best for all of our players, former players, etc. So, that will never change. That part is going to be there now and forever for all the guys we’ve coached and got an opportunity to know and work with. So, just kind of take it as it comes here as we’re going through this, and we continue to try to do the best we can.

Read more:

AP »

Raiders DE Chandler Jones reportedly arrested in Las Vegas for violating protective orderRaiders defensive end Chandler Jones was reportedly arrested overnight in Las Vegas after he allegedly violated a protective order.

Raiders DE Chandler Jones reportedly arrested in Las Vegas for violating protective orderRaiders defensive end Chandler Jones was reportedly arrested overnight in Las Vegas after he allegedly violated a protective order.

Raiders’ Chandler Jones posts video filled with wild accusations as troubling activity continuesThe 25-minute Instagram Live that Jones posted on X (formerly Twitter) ends with him crying and talking about Raiders coach Josh McDaniels and Aaron Hernandez.

Raiders' Chandler Jones Cries Over Aaron Hernandez, Makes Strange Accusations in Wild VideoRaiders player Chandler Jones posted another bizarre video to social media, breaking down in tears over the death of Aaron Hernandez.

Chandler Jones arrested in Las Vegas after bizarre social media episodesJones was booked into Clark County Detention Center on charges of violating a domestic violence protective order.

DE Jones, away from Raiders, arrested in VegasRaiders defensive end Chandler Jones was arrested Friday in Las Vegas after he allegedly violated a domestic violence temporary protective order, according to jail records.