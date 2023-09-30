Rahkeem Smith has receiving, kickoff return and punt return TDs in 48-10 Delaware State win

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Rahkeem Smith returned a kickoff and a punt for touchdowns and hauled in a 12-yard pass for a score as Delaware State rolled past Division III-member Virginia Lynchburg 48-10 in a battle of winless teams on Saturday.

Romell Harris-Freeman’s 22-yard interception return for the Hornets tied the game at 7. Smith went 88 yards on a kickoff to put Delaware State ahead for good after the Dragons’ Avery Burch kicked a field goal for a 10-7 lead.

The Hornets (1-4) took control with a 24-point third quarter, highlighted by Smith’s 12-yard reception from Marqui Adams and his 60-yard punt return. Smith had four catches for 67 yards, two kickoff returns for 121 and the punt return. Marquis Gillis ran for 102 yards on 16 carries and had three receptions for 38 yards.

CJ Brooks was 15-of-33 passing for 137 yards and a touchdown but had the interception and was sacked five times for the Dragons.