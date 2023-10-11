Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki set to return to 2024 Australian Open

Tennis player Rafael Nadal, center, attends the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley told the tournament launch Wednesday that Nadal (left hip flexor) and Kyrgios (knee, wrist) are expected to return from major injuries in a bid to challenge“Our 2022 champion Rafa Nadal has been working hard on his rehab for most of this year,” Tiley said. “He always brings his best to Melbourne and no one can doubt how hard he competes.

Tiley also announced that the tournament will honor Australian legend Evonne Goolagong Cawley on the 50th anniversary of the first of her four Australian Open title victories in 1974. She also won Wimbledon twice and the French Open once. headtopics.com

Tiley said Goolagong Cawley’s image will feature on the coin used before matches at the Australian Open and at all warm-up tournaments in Australia in advance of the first major of the year.

Driver killed after big rig crashes into Richmond-San Rafael Bridge toll booth, CHP saysBoth the truck and the toll booth went up in flames due to the crash. According to the CHP, crews had to remove the engine of the big rig, which only had one occupant.

Australian Jews Warned to Avoid Pro-Hamas ProtestsAustralian Jews were warned not to travel to Sydney due to pro-Hamas demonstrations, Sky News reported.

Australian Dollar continues the winning streak on surging commodity pricesThe Australian Dollar (AUD) continues to move on an upward trajectory for the fifth successive day. The Aussie pair is gaining upward support, driven

Australian Consumer Confidence at strongest since February – ANZEconomists at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) offer key highlights of their Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence data release. Key